Underneath all the wigs and ponytails Megan Thee Stallion is truly on a natural hair journey and we are loving it. Before announcing that she’s dropping new music ‘Thot Shit’ at the end of the week. Megan revealed her big, full natural curls and a hot bikini body on instagram with the caption “While I was away.” As the first Global ambassador for Mielle Organics (who also shares the title with LaToya Luckett and Toya Johnson) the rapper has been on a #HotGirlHairJourney since the beginning of the year.

Megan has shown us her natural hair progress a number of times on the gram including the products that’s worked for her along the way. The Mielle Organics products that she’s committed to using are the Rice Water Moisturizing Hair Milk “This product is not heavy on my hair, which I love, and it’s so easy to apply.” She says. The Rice Water Aloe Itch Relief, and the Pomegranate & Honey Coil Sculpting Custard,“This keeps my post workout hair on point.” Her Stylist Kellon Deryck posts “Its all in the hands #nurtureyourcurls

Hair Goals! Body Goals! Life Goals! Thank you for your transparency and bringing us on this journey with you.

