With Miami and California editions announced, RollingLoud has turned their attention to New York. The 2021 edition of Rolling Loud New York will be headliend by 50 Cent, J. Cole and Travis Scott.

Rolling Loud New York will take place at Citi Field October 28 to 30, with tickets available to the public this Friday at noon.

Joining the trio of 50, Cole and Travis will be Lil Durk, Rick Ross, Wale, City Girls, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and the rest of your favorite rappers. You can see the full lineup of performers below.

