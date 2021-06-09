Soulja Boy and Bow Wow know how to keep building the hype for their upcoming Verzuz battle, despite there not being a set date yet. The two rappers have been on social media for the last week taking jabs at each other.

On Sunday, Bow Wow took to Twitter to engage his fans in asking him any questions through the #AskBow hashtag. Soulja Boy then took the opportunity to throw some shots at his Verzuz opponent by asking him “How you get so lame?” Bow Wow then clapped back at Soulja, poking fun at his hairline. “I dunno I should ask you!” he replied. “Have you seen your hairline lately?”

In now-deleted tweets, Bow Wow posted pictures of Soulja Boy’s hairline with braids. “Where this man hairline go… GOT DAAAAYUMN!” he captioned the first picture. “Soulja got them braids women get when they getting a sow in,” he captioned another picture.

Soulja finally responded to Bow Wow’s shots, posting screenshots of the two’s net worths. “Damn @smoss im up 28 M’s on u Lil pee wee… u worried about hair cuts get ya money up,” he tweeted.

If this is any indication, then their Verzuz battle is surely going to be one for the books.

Soulja recently said that he would give up his red Lamborghini if he loses the battle, which is a catch 22 because no winner is chosen in the battle.

“If you win the Verzuz, I’ll give you the pink slip to my Lambo,” he said in an Instagram clip. “I bet $100,000 that you do not got your Lambo still. I still got my same Lambo. I bought my shit cash. I own it. Stop playing with me Bow Wow. You do not got your Lambo no more!”

Bow Wow then responded, saying that he doesn’t want that “old ass lambo,” adding that it was the same car from when they were younger and that Soulja “just wrapped it, it use[d] to be orange. That car got 300k miles on it. I’m cool.”