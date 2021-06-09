Mike D’Antoni took a year off as a head coach and could find himself back in that position. D’Antoni is receiving interest for numerous vacancies, according to Jordan Schultz. Schultz mentions the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Orlando Magic as teams with interest in D’Antoni.

Per league sources, #Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni is receiving interest for the #Blazers, #Celtics and #Magic HC jobs. The Nets will grant interview requests for D’Antoni — following the playoffs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 9, 2021

The Celtics are looking for a coach after Brad Stevens was promoted to an executive role. Portland parted ways with Terry Stotts. And Orlando got rid of Steve Clifford.

D’Antoni is currently the assistant head coach on the Brooklyn Nets. Prior to that, he has served as a head coach for the Suns, Knicks, Lakers, and Houston Rockets.

D’Antoni’s fast pace high offensive rating could do wonders to help either a Blazers team trying to get over the hump or a Celtics team trying to get to the NBA Finals.