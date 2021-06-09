The NBA came down on the Brooklyn Nets’ attempt of trolling Giannis Antetokounmpo and told them to cut it out.

Anthony Puccio of Front Office Sports reported on Tuesday that the NBA has asked the Nets to stop with a certain tactic when the Milwaukee Bucks star is shooting his free throws. The team has been putting up a stopwatch on the Jumbotron to call out any ten-second violations on Antetokounmpo’s part. Puccio says the league has asked Brooklyn to take down the stopwatch.

Teams have been putting up a stopwatch on the Jumbotron while Giannis shoots at the FT line.



The NBA asked the Nets to take it down last night. https://t.co/BiVGFx3nJ2 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) June 8, 2021

Antetokounmpo had been assessed a violation of the free-throw rule — in which the ball must be released within 10 seconds of receiving it from the referee — late in regulation in Game 1 of Milwaukee’s opening-round sweep over Miami. Antetokounmpo has really struggled from the line through the first two games of this series. He has gone only 2-for-10.

Before Monday’s game, Nets coach Steve Nash said he hadn’t noticed the scoreboard clock during Game 1.

“I haven’t been [paying attention]. I just really want to focus on our team,” Nash said. “The whole thing is kind of confusing: Is it a rule? Is it not a rule? Are we calling it? Are we not calling it?

While Antetokounmpo is having his issues from the line, the entire Milwaukee Bucks team is having their issues with the Nets.