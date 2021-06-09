Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was named the NBA MVP for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday. Jokic is the first player in franchise history to collect the honor. He beat out Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who were the two other finalists.

With the first Kia NBA MVP Award of his career, Nikola Jokić becomes the first player to earn the honor as a member of the @nuggets. He received 91 of the 101 first-place votes.



More ▶️ https://t.co/KFtBBl414B pic.twitter.com/ijRjMBMXFH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 8, 2021

“To be honest, I didn’t even think about being in the NBA,” Jokic said on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” after winning the award. “My goal when I started to play basketball back home was to play in the EuroLeague because that was the closest top league to my country. I could play in some big clubs in Serbia and grind my way up. But then the Denver Nuggets drafted me, and it was an opportunity for me to become an NBA player.”

Jokic finished the season with career-best averages of 26.4 points and 8.3 assists and tying a career-best by averaging 10.8 rebounds. Jokic also held down the Nuggets and kept them a top 3 seed in the Western Conference without All-Star guard Jamal Murray who was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

By winning the MVP award, Jokic finds himself lined up for a huge payday. Jokic is a year away from being eligible to sign a supermax contract.

If Jokic signs the supermax contract after next season, the deal is projected to be the largest in NBA history, according to Bobby Marks. Marks says the contract would be for five years at $241 million.

By virtue of winning MVP, Nikola Jokic is now eligible to sign a super max contract in either the 2022 or 2023 offseason.



Jokic is not eligible this offseason because he is 1 year shy of the years of service criteria of 7. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 8, 2021

The Nikola Jokic super max extension in 2022 is projected to be the largest contract in NBA history.



*2023-24: $42.6M

2024-25: $44.9M

2025-26: $48.2M

2026-27: $51.5M

2027-28: $54.8M



Total of $241M



*Based on a salary cap of $121.5M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 8, 2021

Jokic wasn’t an overnight success story. He put in the work and built his skillset from the ground up. Jokic is the first second-rounder in NBA history to win the MVP award. His journey and continuous work ethic should serve as motivation towards others.