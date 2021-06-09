Trina And Eve Are Scheduled To Battle It Out On Verzuz

While we’ve all been busy waiting to see whether Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow will be battling Soulja Boy or Romeo Miller, Verzuz has been busy confirming its next artists. Today the battle of the bands announced Trina and Eve will be going up against each other June 16.

Here’s what fans are saying.

“An Eve vs Trina Verzuz? I love them both, but come on now. Trina CLEARLYYYY has more to work with here. Eve had a run, but come on.” wrote Shaye_Tova.

An Eve vs Trina Verzuz? I love them both, but come on now. Trina CLEARLYYYY has more to work with here. Eve had a run, but come on. pic.twitter.com/vdkM6Rz1Ib — Dr. Petty Shabazz (@Shaye_Tova) June 10, 2021

“Eve vs Trina. If this eve show up its over.” wrote homie_straight.

Eve vs Trina



if this eve show up its over pic.twitter.com/12mWjyXaAI — Alfario Stickbands (@homie_straight) June 10, 2021

“Eve vs. Trina doesn’t make a lick of sense, but I will be present with a drink and a snack. This is a Katrina Laverne Taylor household!” wrote TheGreatIsNate.