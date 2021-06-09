According to a report from CNN, the state of Washington is set to offer free marijuana joints as an incentive to get their citizens vaccinated.

As one of the more unique incentives as other states try to get their residents vaxxed, Washington approved the weed giveaway on Monday, with cannabis retailers given permission to give away a pre-rolled joint “to adult consumers who receive a vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic.” The program is dubbed “Joints For Jabs.”

The press release for Joints For Jabs says, In an effort to support COVID-19 vaccinations, the Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) today announced that it would provide a temporary allowance to state-licensed cannabis retailers to provide one joint to adult consumers who receive a vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic.

The LCB received multiple requests from cannabis retail licensees to engage in promotions to support state vaccination efforts. This allowance is effective immediately. The allowance is optional for licensees and will expire on July 12, 2021.