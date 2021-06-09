Yaya Mayweather and Jania Meshell have both proven to be dedicated to their child’s father, NBA YoungBoy.

The rapper was recently indicted for firearm charges and his lawyer criticized the “surprise” charges. “What happened to him in California was a travesty,” lawyer James Manasseh said. “Every law enforcement agency knows we represent Kentrell and no one told us of his warrant. Had they told us he was indicted, we would have voluntarily surrendered him at our office in a safe and non-public manner.”

“The surprise tactic of arresting him in California was unnecessary. It was simply a show of force and power upon an individual by the Government,” he added in a written statement.

Yaya and Jania are seemingly holding down the fort while NBA fights for his case.

The young women were spotted enjoying some relaxation time in the pool.

Mayweather welcomed Kentrell Jr. in January meanwhile Meshell’s child with the rapper is about two-years-old.

Despite being behind bars, NBA YoungBoy has been keeping fans updated and releasing new music. Plus he’s reportedly expecting his eighth child with his girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle.