Classic Hip hop is back!

The mysterious rapper Your Old Droog surprised fans with his new track that features a verse from rapper MF DOOM. In an ode to successful high school dropouts everywhere, ‘Dropout Boogie’ gives that gritty feeling we’ve been missing from hip hop. Trading verses with the Supervillain himself, MF DOOM gives us the witty bars he’s known for.



Produced by Edan who effortlessly switches up the perfect New York-esque beat, the song is definitely a summer banger. Released as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl on Nature Sounds who consistently releases classics by your favorite emcees. This collaboration comes close to a year following MF DOOM’s untimely passing. The track makes us feel like the villain never left, showcasing his rap skills with Droog and artwork by KEO XMEN.

Your Old Droog rips it giving me that 90’s MC vibe with just the right ruggedness and enunciation in his voice only the greats possess. Providing hard hitting punchlines and bars that feel familiar, it’s hard to pinpoint where he’s from other than Brooklyn. With bars like these it won’t matter, but Your Old Droog which means ‘Your Old Friend’ is from Brooklyn via Ukraine.



Principal tried to keep me out the hall like Pete Rose

Gambler popped ’em all with a six

Four bogies and more licks, alcoholics

Yesterday E&J brought rum out today

Tapping bottles like warriors come out and play

These meddling kids was pedalling meds

We sold high grade like nerds I paid to solve a square root for me

DOOM does what he’s known for giving us clever witty bars that grace the word perfection. Dropping hidden jewels throughout the verse which is his forte while reminiscing on the past—we definitely miss his organic creativity.

Envisioning cocking the hammer and letting it blast

Excusable then with cameras and then getting the pass

And that’s trash

Deserve worse than late night meddling

Villain irate still be quite the gentlemen



While the song is a new anthem for dropouts, there’s a message there as usual as Droog continues the legacy for DOOM. “School is not for everybody,” says Droog. “I dropped out of high school, and community college, twice! The GED was nice though…stay confident and follow your own path.”

Check it out!