Bernie Mac’s lifestory is coming to the big screen soon.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, John Legend’s production company Get Lifted is developing a film about the late comedian’s life. The project is being co-produced with Mike Jackson, and with the approval of Mac’s estate. Jackson reportedly broke the news during a panel discussion at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

“We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story,” Jackson said, seemingly surprising Legend as he said the info was “something that John doesn’t know about yet” and that he was “very excited about” the deal, which “just happened today.”

“Look at you breaking news over here,” Legend said in response.

The movie-makers said the project will be a feature film biopic.

Further details were not revealed, but Jackson explained that the project marks a full-circle moment as Legend appeared in one of Mac’s final films.

“The Soul Men reunion you all wanted to see,” Legend said. In the 2008 film, Legend portrayed Marcus Hooks, the bandmember Louis Hinds (Samuel L. Jackson) and Floyd Henderson (Mac) honor in a reunion concert after he passes away.

“It’s about the opportunities to tell a story that you feel are important,” Jackson said.