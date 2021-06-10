Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Spoke About the Sex Tape with Ray J on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

Every once in a while, the uber-popular Ray J and Kim Kardashian sex tape take over headlines. This time, it’s Kim speaking on the video, detailing why she first dug into the details on an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Kim K reveals why she spoke about the tape on an episode of season 1 of the reality series.

“I do think that, obviously, as producers, I’m sure they loved it. And loved us wanting to talk about the elephant in the room,” said Kim. “And I probably wouldn’t have, unless it was for the show. Sometimes I feel like, ‘OK, I know I should probably deal and get this over with. Someone’s gonna ask me, so I might as well just go ahead and do it.'”

She would go on to detail that it would help with dealing with the issue and she wanted to be “open and honest and wanted to share whatever I was going through.”

