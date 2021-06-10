Just this morning (June 10) on The Beat with Ari Melber, the MSNBC chief legal correspondent referenced Pusha T’s Pharrell produced track “S.N.I.T.C.H.” to explain to viewers how Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg cooperated with investigators while allegedly committing crimes.

“Covered his own tracks, he didn’t care that,” Melber quoted. “We had a legacy he killed, I got to wear that/Every move we ever made is gettin’ stared at/I bet the man inside his mirror doesn’t stare back.” He added, “From great friends now it’s no affiliation/Divided by the time he was facing.”

Melber has utilized Hip Hop quotes from everyone from Jay-Z to Kevin Gates to explain some of the top political stories that came across his desk and Mr. Thorton took to social media to compliment Melber for including him among his insightful references.

Advertisement

Posting a video of the clip on IG, Pusha said, “I have to be the most quoted on @thebeatwithari . @arimelber do the numbers and let the people know…”