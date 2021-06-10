When Dak Prescott makes his return to the football field after recovering from injury, he will be returning in a pair of Jumpman kicks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reveals the Dallas Cowboys QB is signing a five-year endorsement with Jordan Brand, leaving Adidas behind.

Prescott is set to becoming the highest-paid NFL athlete on the Jordan roster. Additional NFL names include Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Cameron Jordan, Michael Thomas, and more.

Dak has been an Adidas athlete since 2016. You can see the new break before and look forward to Prescott in a pair of J’s this upcoming season.

