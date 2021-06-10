The 2021 NBA Playoffs will be the last time we see LeBron James wear No. 23 for the Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar forward has announced that he will change to No. 6.

The adjustment will take effect next season, but that does not mean Anthony Davis will take the No. 23, which he wore in New Orleans. Davis plans to stay at No. 3, ESPN reports.

This won’t be the first time that King James has worn No. 6, an ode to Bill Russell and Dr. J. He originally wore the number during the Olympics and opted for the number to be on his Miami Heat jersey, instead of No. 23, a salute to Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

We will get to see King James play in No. 6 this summer as he will take the court for Space Jam: A New Legacy, when he takes the court with Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and the rest of the “Tune Squad.”