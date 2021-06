After days of back and forth, the Bow Wow and Soulja Boy VERZUZ is official, however, that is not the only battle that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have in store for music fans.

In partnership with Vibes on TBS, this coming Wednesday Trina and Eve will face off in a battle of women Hip-Hop titans.

Bow Wow and Soulja Boy are set for June 26 and we still have a ghost match-up on July 1 between two big names that is set for virtual Essence Festival.

You can see the announcement below.