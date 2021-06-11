Let Me Hear A Rhyme, a novel by Tiffany Jackson is being brought to Television.

Deadline reports the project hails from writer Morenike Balogun (Vampire Academy, Jupiter’s Legacy), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television, Lionsgate TV, and studio-based The Tannenbaum Co. as well as Universal Television. Morgan Cooper is attached to direct and executive produce. The Bel-air movie maker announced the news on Instagram.

“Locked in, same energy. Excited to bring this show to life with @50cent / Morenike Balogun / @lionsgate and the rest of the squad for @peacocktv – Big S/O to @writeinbk for trusting us with this amazing story based on her novel, I’m honored to serve as EP and pilot director. Stay tuned! -mc” wrote Cooper.

Advertisement

Let Me Hear a Rhyme is described as True Detective meets Straight Outta Compton, a coming-of-age story set amidst and violence and popular rise of hip hop music in the 90’s. Part murder mystery, part thriller and part love story, Let Me Hear a Rhyme is a premium drama with surrealist elements that tells the story of three grieving teens who use the clues their murdered friend left behind in his music to find the killer. This discovery sets off a chain of events they never saw coming.

“Green Light Gang, We got another one!” said 50 Cent.