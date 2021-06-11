When a classic show makes its goodbye, true fans of the show will always anticipate a reboot. Bow Wow, Mr. 106 and Park himself have mentioned in the past that he would want to have a hand in creative control with the BET network to bring back what he believes made BET hot.

“My only dream job now is i want to take over BET. I want a high position,” Bow Wow stated back in December of 2020. “I was blessed to host but NOW i want an office. I want to run and come up with content for the network. I know what they missing. All you have to do is LISTEN to the people.”

“BET forgot what made them HOT! The MUSIC!!! breaking artist etc… music shows that mattered,” he continued.

A fan recently asked the childhood star if he was still working on reviving the well-respected show, but it seems as though Bow was given up on that tune. “Naw… BET just dont get it and they never will. Love them to death and will always support,” Bow Wow stated. “They need help and they needed Bad! I tried.”