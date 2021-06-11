If you didn’t stay up late Thursday night to see the premiere of Megan Thee Stallion’s new song Thot Sh*t, then you need head to your streaming service now! Last night, the Houston rapper released the single, along with a video for the song.

Ahead of the release the hot girl had a countdown to the premiere. From 8:45pm to 11:45pm, Megan hosted a live stream on Youtube. When asked what inspired her to make the song, she said

“I’m really just talking shit and taking ownership of the words “thot” and “hoe” bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them”

Loyal fans attended the live streaming and watched the video as soon as it dropped. Here’s what they were saying on Twitter.

“A cinematic masterpiece I fear. @theestallion” wrote toulousegrand3.

A cinematic masterpiece I fear. @theestallion pic.twitter.com/bs0Dfk5bJa — layla – PLANET HER AOTY (@toulousegrand3) June 11, 2021

When @theestallion said, “Man, ain’t nobody came to see you, Otis!” I just

When @theestallion said, "Man, ain't nobody came to see you, Otis!" I just pic.twitter.com/mGHhaLBB3Z — 💜🧈 ⁷ (@AniEulenberg) June 11, 2021

“Megan Thee Stallion put a Coochie on the white mans mouth… #ThotSh*t” wrote DijonayJonessss.

Megan Thee Stallion put a Coochie on the white mans mouth… #ThotShit pic.twitter.com/UhFOcaszW7 — Aht! Wrong answer, Foehead! (@DijonayJonessss) June 11, 2021

“i will never shut up about this video ever!! @theestallion” wrote ffiillssaaann.