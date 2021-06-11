Kim Kardashian Gears Up To Take Baby Bar For a Third Time As She Reveals Second Failing Score

Kim Kardashian has been candid about her process to becoming a lawyer during the series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The beauty mogul revealed that she failed the baby bar for a second time on Thursday night’s episode of KUWTK.

“I failed! F–k! I failed,” she told her lawyers on the phone about her second attempt the test. “This is really annoying.”

The 40-year-old said her second score was “pretty much the same thing…[but] a little bit worse” than the first time she took it and failed.

The baby bar is an exam for legal students in California who aren’t taking classes at accredited schools.

Kim Kardashian is taking classes online and learning under a private tutor.

“I feel bummed. Like totally bummed but it is what it is,” she said in a confessional on Thursday’s episode. “I know I just have to not stress about it. There’s so many other f–king stressful things going on. I just have to do better in the future.”

The mother of four called her sister Khloe Kardashian with the news who gracefully reminded her that she took the exam after her and her children beat COVID-19, filming the finale of their long-running reality show, and she’s in the midst of a divorce from Kanye West.

Following Khloe’s words, Kim confirmed that she’s retaking the exam in July and planned to begin studying immediately.