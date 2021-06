Today is the 24th birthday of Kodak Black and in celebration, the Florida superstar has released a gift to his fans in the Happy Birthday Kodak EP.

The new release brings in Jacquees, Yo Gotti, Lil Keed, and Rylo Rodriguez for the effort. Also, a part of the drop is the “Feelin Peachy” music video.

You can hear the full release below.

