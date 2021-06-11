Ever since his own release, Meek Mill and his Reform Alliance have been proactive in helping those individuals who are incarcerated gain basic, deserved rights despite their predicament. Yesterday in Richmond, Virginia, Meek and his Reform team went to meet with Governor Ralph Northam to sign legislation that will positively change probation laws in that state.

“I’m in position to do better and I know people that are 100 times worse situations than me that I had no connection to and met in prison along the way,” Meek said of his own personal journey. “With y’all support, I’ll continue to do better than I started. I got my deal in 2012 and I was able to feed my family and provide jobs.”

“Of course, I’m not perfect but being in situations like this will make me become better and speed up the process. I’ll make sure I’ll be able to deliver and close every bridge I can to help fix the system because I was affected by that.”

Northam signed the House 2038 Bill, which “limits the amount of active incarceration a court can impose as a result of a revocation hearing for a probation violation.” Now, the maximum amount of time a person can serve on a probation violation in Virginia is five years.

“Justice must be fair, it must be equitable and punishment must meet the crime,” Governor Northam said at the bill signing.