After her Hot Girl hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion is back with the summer anthem for the Hotties in “Thot Shit.” The new single comes with a savage, unapolegtic and shocking statement video, lettings fans know that Tina Snow has not come to play.

“Thot Shit” is produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat and OG Parker, with Aube Pierre on the direction. The single celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves and having fun however and wherever, without the input of any critics.

You can see the horror-film inspired video below.

