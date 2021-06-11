New Celebrity Hairstyles Just In Time For The Weekend And The Stylists Who Created Them

The ladies of hip hop are dropping new music this weekend and also also rocking new hair. Maybe it’s the hot weather, the fact that concerts are being booked, parties are being had or just that the weekend feels different now that the pandemic is starting to lift and we’re beginning to feel safe again. New days call for new ways and the frst thing we do when we are looking to switch it up, is to change our hair. It’s what we do, color, cut, length, style it’s as easy as a new wig install. Take a look at the latest hairstyles from the celebs who have made style changes-even if it’s just for the weekend.

Jt of The City GIrls

Created by hair stylist extraordinaire Arrogant Tae gave JT a whole new color and it is fire! The Eggplant purple is an ombre color that starts from a lighter shade of purple and goes into a dark hue close to black is just the right amount of sexy you need when your at the club.

K. Michelle

She hit the gram lookin like a different person. This custom unit was styled and installed by Hairstylist S. Laid It in various shades of pink to give it depth and dimension.

Nicki Minaj

Hairstylist Arrogant Tae has been pretty busy this week. Not only did he style, cut and color this wig for Nicki just in time for her new single release, he also created looks for Dream Doll and his private clients. This black wig with blunt bangs is a change from Nicki’s usual signature bright shades of pink, blonde and yellow.

Tiffany Haddish

Created for her appearance on the HBO show Legendary Max This bright custom lime green unit was colored and cut by Ray Christopher. The neon color matched her outfit perfectly.