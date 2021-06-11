Watch the Raising Kanan trailer here.

The second spinoff from the growing Power franchise is on the way and STARZ dropped the first look.

The third installment of the popular crime drama series is coming out in July.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is described as a “sprawling family drama” and is a prequel to Power’s antagonist, Kanan Stark, portrayed by 50 Cent.

The star-studded cast includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone and Quincy Brown.

“Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, “Raising Kanan” is a prequel to the original “Power” franchise. It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season,” as per the synopsis in the press release.

Check out the Raising Kanan trailer below: