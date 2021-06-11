What was known as one of Love and Hip Hop’s power couples, could now be reaching the end of the road. Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena may really be ending their marriage after two years and two children together. While Erica is currently pregnant with baby number two, the couple seems to be heading for divorce for real this time, following a video that surfaced on the internet of the former fur coat king allegedly dancing with another woman in a nightclub.

Just before the video made its rounds on the internet, Erica told a fan she wouldn’t want to get pregnant again. “Absolutely never getting pregnant again, Lol it’s not easy doing it alone girl,” she mentioned which caused fans to wonder what she meant on doing it alone despite being with her husband.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Safaree Samuels is making sure that he is there for the birth of his second child, due in July, in the event that Erica tries to deny his attendance. The couple has also been going back and forth recently over who will have custody of their children moving forward.

While the couple has more things to sort out amid their divorce, the question is … Will Erica really follow through with the divorce this time, or will the couple find a way to reconcile? What do you think?