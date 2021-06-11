Major League Soccer today announced that the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will see the MLS All-Stars face off against the LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, August 25, at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The two rivals will go head-to-head in a matchup that will be the biggest soccer event of the summer in North America.

The match is set to take place on August 25 and will broadcast in the U.S. on FS1 and Univision, in Canada on TSN and TVA Sports, on ESPN throughout Mexico and Latin America, and in more than 190 countries and territories around the world.

Set to take place in Los Angeles, MLS All-STar week will have both leagues engaging with fans in a charitable initiative that will bring more inclusive and equitable communities, which will provide access to soccer in underserved communities through the MLS WORKS community day presented by Target and MLS WORKS Day of Service presented by Wells Fargo, spotlighting the style of soccer during the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, and celebrating the intersection of soccer and music at the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken®.

“Fans have been looking forward to this historic matchup for more than a year, and we have no doubt the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will prove to be worth the wait,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “A game of this magnitude in Los Angeles, played in front of incredible fans in one of the greatest soccer stadiums in global soccer, is unlike anything our sport has seen. This event is a perfect expression of the groundbreaking partnership that continues to build between MLS and LIGA MX.”

You can learn more about the 2021 MLS All-STar Game presented by Target here.