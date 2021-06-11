Penny Hardaway could be returning to the NBA as a head coach.

Hardaway is receiving interest from NBA teams, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. Woj says that teams are gathering intel on Penny and that Hardaway will have a chance to interview for head coach jobs.

Sources: Michigan’s Juwan Howard continues to tell NBA teams he's not interested in even a discussion on leaving Ann Arbor. Teams are also calling to gather intel on Memphis coach Penny Hardaway's work. He's going to get offers to interview for openings in this NBA job cycle. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2021

Hardaway played in the NBA from 1993-2007 and was a four-time All-Star as a player. He has been involved in coaching since 2011. He first coached at a high school in Memphis and developed recruits and contacts. Hardaway parled that into landing a job at his alma mater, Memphis.

Advertisement

It’s not clear which teams might offer Hardaway an interview – or if he’d be open to leaving Memphis – but the Celtics, Pacers, Magic, and Trail Blazers currently have head coaching openings.

Hardaway would be a refreshing hire instead of the same coaches being recycled from team to team.