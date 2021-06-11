The Game penned a heartfelt message to his son on Instagram following the 17-year-old’s accomplishment of graduating high school and earning a scholarship to the University of Oregon.

In the message, the game lets fans in on how it all began for him. “I can remember your mother @___aleska telling me she was pregnant with you & us both not knowing what on earth to do or how we were going to do it… But on that day, I promised her that by the time you were born I’d be a millionaire & at the time that was 100% cap,” he began.

“I just wanted her to know that I was in it with her for the long haul no matter what was ahead. I started watching 106 & Park while bagging up dope just to keep us afloat & there was this one episode where the rapper ‘Shyne’ was on the show. I said to myself, ‘that’s it… I’m bout to learn how to rap’ !!! I was trash af in the beginning but as the months passed & your mothers stomach grew, I got better & better. By the time you were born, I was signed to Dr. Dre & looking back,” he continued by saying he thought he shouldn’t have made it out alive but was able to overcome adversity to reach success.

“I really don’t know how the hell I was able to grind the way I did as fast as I did to secure that deal but I did it. I did it for YOU… I did it for your mother & I’ve never told you about everything that happened in between to secure your future but I shouldn’t have made it out alive,” he stated.

“From the day you were born to your 8th grade graduation, to now, I’ve given you my all & I’m so fucking proud of you today that even shedding tears wouldn’t convey my hearts inner most joys. You are more than I expected you to become & I will always be here to support you as I have been. You are a champion & today… a CALABASAS HIGH-SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021 GRADUATE & that my son is the greatest gift you could give me & your mother at this level in life. Thank you & I love you more than life,” the rapper concluded.

Check out the pictures the “Hate it or Love it” rapper posted of him and his son here.