YFN Lucci, real name, Rashawn Bennett has been having a tough year. The Atlanta rapper was arrested in February in relation to a murder case but was released on bond. Now, the rapper is back behind bars after turning himself in due to racketeering charges.

While the rapper has been behind bars, fans have heard little from him, up until now. The “Wet” rapper uploaded a post to his Instagram to ensure his fans that he is doing well.

“Thank you all for your prayers and continued support,” Lucci began the message. “I am still incarcerated right now but am maintaining my innocence. To all my fans who have continued to show love and support, I’ll have some new music and content on the way!”

Lucci also posted a picture with his son, and captioned the photo, “Tough times dont last my n***a tough n***as do #FREEME #BEHOMESOONKID.”

The rapper’s Instagram has been cleaned with only three posts remaining. Will Lucci get himself out of this pickle?