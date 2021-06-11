Yungeen Ace is set to release his debut album, Life of Betrayal 2x, in early July on Cinematic Music Group. The album will feature collaborations with YFN Lucci, G Herbo, and the late King Von.

The announcement comes the same day as the release of his new song and music video “Giving Up.”

Ace has made a whole lot of noise as of late with the release of his viral masterpiece “Who I Smoke (feat. Spinabenz, Fastmoney Goon, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa) in April. The video for “Who I Smoke” — which samples Vanessa Carlton’s early-2000’s hit “A Thousand Miles” — has racked up over 23M+ views to date.

Advertisement

“I’ve been working so long on this album and I can’t wait for my fans to finally hear it,” Yungeen Ace said. “I went a whole different direction with Life of Betrayal 2x – I put a lot of myself into these songs and these lyrics, and tapped into some of the realest and hardest artists in hip-hop to make it.”

You can see the Life of Betrayal 2x tracklist below.

Life of Betrayal 2x Tracklist

1. Trenches

2. Back Like I Neva Left

3. All In All

4. Who I Smoke (feat. Spinabenz, FastMoney Goon and Whoppa Wit Da Choppa)

5. Hardaway (feat. King Von)

6. Dior

7. Opp Boyz

8. Wishing Death on Me

9. Choppas 4 My Enemy (feat. G Herbo)

10. GunEm Down

11. Adopted Child

12. Giving Up

13. Ain’t Been The Same

14. Heart Ache

15. E Way

16. Deserve It (feat. YFN Lucci)