Yungeen Ace is set to release his debut album, Life of Betrayal 2x, in early July on Cinematic Music Group. The album will feature collaborations with YFN Lucci, G Herbo, and the late King Von.


The announcement comes the same day as the release of his new song and music video “Giving Up.”

Ace has made a whole lot of noise as of late with the release of his viral masterpiece “Who I Smoke (feat. Spinabenz, Fastmoney Goon, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa) in April. The video for “Who I Smoke” — which samples Vanessa Carlton’s early-2000’s hit “A Thousand Miles” — has racked up over 23M+ views to date.

“I’ve been working so long on this album and I can’t wait for my fans to finally hear it,” Yungeen Ace said. “I went a whole different direction with Life of Betrayal 2x – I put a lot of myself into these songs and these lyrics, and tapped into some of the realest and hardest artists in hip-hop to make it.”

You can see the Life of Betrayal 2x tracklist below.

Life of Betrayal 2x Tracklist 

1.       Trenches 

2.       Back Like I Neva Left 

3.       All In All 

4.       Who I Smoke (feat. Spinabenz, FastMoney Goon and Whoppa Wit Da Choppa) 

5.       Hardaway (feat. King Von) 

6.       Dior 

7.       Opp Boyz 

8.       Wishing Death on Me 

9.       Choppas 4 My Enemy (feat. G Herbo) 

10.   GunEm Down 

11.   Adopted Child 

12.   Giving Up 

13.   Ain’t Been The Same 

14.   Heart Ache 

15.   E Way 

16.   Deserve It (feat. YFN Lucci) 