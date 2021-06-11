Yungeen Ace is set to release his debut album, Life of Betrayal 2x, in early July on Cinematic Music Group. The album will feature collaborations with YFN Lucci, G Herbo, and the late King Von.
The announcement comes the same day as the release of his new song and music video “Giving Up.”
Ace has made a whole lot of noise as of late with the release of his viral masterpiece “Who I Smoke (feat. Spinabenz, Fastmoney Goon, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa) in April. The video for “Who I Smoke” — which samples Vanessa Carlton’s early-2000’s hit “A Thousand Miles” — has racked up over 23M+ views to date.
“I’ve been working so long on this album and I can’t wait for my fans to finally hear it,” Yungeen Ace said. “I went a whole different direction with Life of Betrayal 2x – I put a lot of myself into these songs and these lyrics, and tapped into some of the realest and hardest artists in hip-hop to make it.”
You can see the Life of Betrayal 2x tracklist below.
Life of Betrayal 2x Tracklist
1. Trenches
2. Back Like I Neva Left
3. All In All
4. Who I Smoke (feat. Spinabenz, FastMoney Goon and Whoppa Wit Da Choppa)
5. Hardaway (feat. King Von)
6. Dior
7. Opp Boyz
8. Wishing Death on Me
9. Choppas 4 My Enemy (feat. G Herbo)
10. GunEm Down
11. Adopted Child
12. Giving Up
13. Ain’t Been The Same
14. Heart Ache
15. E Way
16. Deserve It (feat. YFN Lucci)