“Happy” rapper SMILEZ is back with episode 2 of the SMILEZ Sessions bringing a behind-the-scenes look of Yo Gotti‘s “Drop” video featuring DaBaby.

SMILEZ joined the rapper and CEO of Collective Music Group, DaBaby, and CMG artists Blac Youngsta and 42 Dugg in thev ideo with a ton of women. After the shoot, the rappers kicked it inside the infamous yellow room and chopped it up, as they enjoyed SMILEZ Energy Drinks. After the shoot, Blac Youngsta and 42 Dugg stepped into the Studio SMILEZ booth and laid down some new music, set to release at a later date.

“Linking with Da Baby and Yo Gotti was an amazing experience,” said SMILEZ. “I’m just hyped to be able to learn from industry legends like them.”

While we wait for SMILEZ Session 2, you can peep the SMILEZ Session Episode 1 below.

No word yet when SMILEZ Sessions 2 will be released.