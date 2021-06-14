‘A Quiet Place 2’ Set to Become the First Film to Cross $100M at the Box Office During the Pandemic

The movie theaters are officially back and it is evident by the performance of A Quiet Place 2. The stellar horror/thriller moved over $100 million at the U.S. Box Office, becoming the first film to do so in the pandemic.

The John Krasinski-directed film starring Emily Blunt passed the $100 million mark in just 15 days, Variety reports. The film has pulled in an additional $80 million internationally.

Godzilla vs. Kong, which debuted in a subdued theater time, along with a premiere on HBO Max, is set to cross the $100 million mark as well, currently sitting at $99.6 million.

