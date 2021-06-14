A report from AllHipHop has confirmed that convicted drug kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory has been set for early release after a sentence reduction shortened his time by three years.

Flenory’s sentence was reduced by 36 months from his original 360 month sentence by U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson, citing that Flenory had met the criteria under the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines amendments 782 and 788. The new amendments revised drug quantity and quality tables, which can be applied to all drug cases that existed prior to November 1, 2014.

This sentence reduction came almost immediately after Meech was denied a compassionate release because of the coronavirus danger in U.S. prisons, which was granted to his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory last year.

Advertisement

Meech’s original release date was set for 2031, but is now reset for 2028.