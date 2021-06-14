Drake Confirms ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is Releasing Before the End of the Summer

Drake gave a promising update for his long-delayed album, Certified Lover Boy.

When asked about the release date for the project during the Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event, the Toronto emcee didn’t give an exact release date but confirmed that fans can expect it before the Summer ends.

“Oh, yeah, I’ll be there. My album will be out by then,” The Boy said.

Certified Lover Boy was scheduled to be released at the top of the year but Drake announced that he was taking time off to recover from an injury.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he wrote. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

Drake did hold fans over with a three-track project titled Scary Hours which featured guest appearances from Lil Baby and Rick Ross.

