Vin Diesel Confirms The ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise Will End After Two More Films

Vin Diesel Confirms The ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise Will End After Two More Films

Vin Diesel confirms that the Fast and Furious franchise will finally come to an end after two more films following the upcoming ninth installment.

F9 is scheduled to hit the big screen on June 25th, and the release date for the potential films is 2023 then 2024.

“Every story deserves its own ending,” said Diesel during a press junket for F9 when asked about the franchise’s future.

Advertisement

The actor revealed that his daughter began shedding tears when she learned about the ending of the saga.

“I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should,” he said. “There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.”

Diesel has starred as Dominic Toretto since the franchise’s inaugural film The Fast and Furious in 2001.

Despite the end of the saga, the Fast and Furious cinematic universe will continue after it ends in two parts.

Diesel starred alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, rapper Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, and the late Paul Walker.

How do you feel about Fast and Furious coming to an end?