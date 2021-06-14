With mask mandates lifting and venues re-opening around the country again, women around the globe are looking to show off this summer’s hottest looks. But as many people know all too well, with summer comes heat, humidity, and worst- running makeup. Thankfully there has been a great amount of advancement in permanent makeup, moving it away from being limited to only super-rich celebrities and bringing it into the mainstream for women of all races, ages, ethnicities, and skin types. Many women are using hip-hop stars as their #beautygoals inspiration. Here’s some of the hottest permanent makeup trends today.

Microblading

Saweetie‘s brow game is always on point no matter what the circumstance. While we mortals may never have her star power, we can have brows (almost) as perfect as hers 24/7. Microblading involves using a small handheld tattooing instrument to add semi-permanent pigment to the skin in and around the eyebrows. Tram Vu of LashPilot in Santa Monica explains how each hair stroke is created by hand producing a thin, natural looking line that blends in with existing eyebrow hair. It can be done for literally any color skin and hair. It’s great for people with sparse eyebrows or anyone who wants more definition and brow thickness.

Permanent Eyeliner

They say that the eyes are the window to the soul. Nobody wants smudged

windows- or smudged eyeliner. For a knockout but still natural eye look like

Remy Ma, permanent eyeliner is a great solution. Permanent eyeliner uses

a tattooing technique that applies special ink along the lash line to create

the appearance of eyeliner. You can do it on the top, bottom, or both. If you

want a more dramatic look foe a night out, you can always add more over it.

Permanent Lip Liner

Looking for lips as perfectly defined as Megan Thee Stallion? Permanent lip liner can help with lip definition and eliminating the need for excessive lip liner. Permanent lip liner involves tattooing the other vermilion border of the lips. Some people choose to get the tattoo a little beyond their natural lip line, creating the illusion of fuller lips without filler. The liner is usually a shade or two darker than the natural lip color.

Lip Shading

If Ariana Grande can make it through a two-hour long set with her lips looking flawless, you deserve to make it through the day with the same. Lip shading is less-dramatic solution than reapplying lipstick all day. A technician matches a lip stain to one shade darker than your natural lips and then applies the stain all over, making your lips look like they have some color, but not full-coverage dramatic lipstick.

Lash Extensions

Lash extensions are great if you’re looking for extra-long, super dramatic lashes like Cardi B, but you don’t like a lot of mascara or single-use strip lashes. There’s literally no limit to the lengths, thickness, materials, and shape of lash extensions available. A good lash artist will be able to find the best match for you based on your eye shape and lash goals. A word of caution- if you’re allergic to animal products, you may wish to avoid mink or fox fur lashes and stick to synthetic.

It should be noted that unlike traditional tattoos, “permanent” makeup isn’t really permanent due to the types of dyes used, which do not last as long as traditional tattoo ink. Experts recommend touch ups every 12-18 months depending on your skin type, lifestyle, and how dramatic your look is.