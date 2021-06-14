With James Harden already on the sideline, Kyrie Irving was injured during the Brooklyn Nets 107-96 loss to the Milwaukee Buckets.

During the second quarter of the game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Irving landed on the foot of Giannis Antetokounmpo. His ankle rolled to the floor, launching Irving into immediate pain.

According to ESPN, Irving left the floor on crutches and his foot is now in a walking boot.

Advertisement

“I have no idea what is going to happen with [Irving] in the coming days,” Head coach Steve Nash said. “We will cross our fingers and hope that it is better than I don’t know — better than what — better than missing the next game?

“We all have to pitch in. We all got to play together.”

When asked about the possibility of James Harden stepping in, Nash said there will be no rush on his superstar guard.

“I don’t want James to be rushed back,” Nash said. “If he’s able to play next game, or the game after, that’s fantastic. If he’s not, we don’t want to rush him back and jeopardize doing something worse or making this a long-term injury.”

You can see the moment below. Game 5 is set for Tuesday in Brooklyn.