Made in America Festival is set for a return to Philadelphia for the 10th year. The JAY-Z curated two-day music festival is set for Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September, 5, headlined by Justin Bieber and Lil Baby.

Also joining the headliners for the tour are Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more.

The festival will be held in Benjamin Franklin Parkway and additional performances are set to be announced.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” Jay-Z said in a prepared statement. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”