Lil Durk is set to kick-off 2021’s Dope Shows concert series.

The past year has put a pause on all live, in-person events and performances. The concert series will host its first live show at the Mann Center in Philadelphia on Friday, July 16.

Fresh off of his collaboration album with Lil Baby, Lil Durk will set the tone for the concert series’ post-COVID-19 return. Over the past year, the Chicago rapper has scaled his superstardom to the next level with a number of hits and consistency with each project. It is only right that he set the precedent for what’s to come.

Dope Shows co-founders, Jamir Show and Steph Piner, started the series back in 2017. Over the past 4 years, the agency has hosted over 20 shows in Philly, Boston, Baltimore and Washington D.C. Each concert features the hottest rappers in the game including Lil Baby, Da Baby, Moneybagg Yo and more.

“It’s our connection to the local cities and cultures that distinguish us from other promoters and agencies. We have been working diligently to create what will be an unforgettable experience from production to our artist line up. If you’ve been to our shows before, you know- Ain’t No Show Life DOPE Shows.”

On July 16 students of the Philly school district will be able to meet and greet Lil Durk as well. Quality Control Music songstress, Layton Greene will bring her sultry R&B vocals to the concert stage as well.

Dope Shows has called on Philadelphia’s own, Wallo 267, to further engage students and promote activities geared towards more positive opportunities for youth exposure. Wallo will be joined by Pastor Carl Day in an effort to promote community equity and a safe and enriching environment for the youth.

Dope Shows is where entertainment meets opportunity for the youth and its community.