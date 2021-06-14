One of the best things about the pandemic being in a state where some of the restrictions are lifted is the return of in person radio freestyles. Freestyle #111 with the L.A. Leakers belongs to Migos.

The trio of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff hit the booth at the Lift Off show and FLOATED over a DJ Durel produced instrumental. The flow was kicked off by Offset, before handing it to Takeoff for a stellar showing and cemented by Quavo.

You can hear the insane chemistry of all three of them below.

