One of the best things about the pandemic being in a state where some of the restrictions are lifted is the return of in person radio freestyles. Freestyle #111 with the L.A. Leakers belongs to Migos.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The trio of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff hit the booth at the Lift Off show and FLOATED over a DJ Durel produced instrumental. The flow was kicked off by Offset, before handing it to Takeoff for a stellar showing and cemented by Quavo.

You can hear the insane chemistry of all three of them below.

Advertisement