Over the past couple of months Nicki has been photographed wearing everything from a hoodie to crocks and chunky flip flops and has managed to make them the must have accessory of the moment. Nicki Minaj went to Instagram this weekend and shared a rare glimpse of her and her son “Big Papa” who wore coordinating white sweat suits. She rocked a Fendi zip up hoodie with the Fendi logos on the sides of her arms and legs and a pair of cozy velvet Celine slides (Currently sold out). Complete with her signature diamond ‘Barb’ necklace, wrists and ankle bracelets. To match mom’s fresh, baby wore a Burberry white top paired with white sweats and baby Yeezy sneakers. Nicki’s relationship with Fendi goes way back, in 2019 they collabed the “Fendi Prints On” Collection that sold out in a week.

Courtesy of @nickiminaj on Instagram

To the women of hip hop, glam and comfort is nothing new. But what we have noticed is that the ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ rapper has managed to make a tracksuit or something as simple as slides to the next level. There’s something about knowing an item is off-limits and wearing it anyway that makes you a fashion icon. If you’ve been under a rock and have missed the moment take a look at the looks that’s got the gram talking.

Courtesy of @nickiminaj on Instagram

In all Louis Vuitton (yes even the headband. Check out the logo covered pink chucky slides with chain accent

Crocs bedazzled in Chanel Jewels, why didn’t we think of that. This look oh excuse us the slides caused quite a stir and broke the internet