Polo G Arrested In Miami For Alleged Battery On a Police Officer Following Album Release Party

Is Polo G the next target for Hip Hop police?

Polo G was celebrating the release of his third studio album, Hall of Fame, when the night ended with “30 cop cars” manhandling the rapper and his guests, as his sister recalled on Twitter.

“Them bullshit ass charges cuz y’all hate to see black success!!! Disgusting y’all should’ve saw how happy they was that they detained my fucking brother!!! And the correctional/police officers laughing while listening to his music!!!!” she wrote.

The Chicago rapper doubled down on his sister’s claims and tweeted, “1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet…..”

Jail records indicate that the “RAPSTAR” artist was arrested on five charges including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief.

Polo G’s mother and manager, Stacia Mac, posted a series of videos giving fans a glimpse of the aftermath of the album release party.

The documents claim that one of the officers who was trying to arrest Polo was struck multiple times, and that the rapper was aggressive as he resisted arrest.

The timing of the arrest is eyebrow raising as he is celebrating the success of his junior album which featured Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Pop Smoke, and more.