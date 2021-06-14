The Denver Nuggets had one shot to survive against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night and that hope appeared to fly out the window once MVP Nikola Jokic got arrested.

During the third quarter, Jokic took a frustration foul when swiping for the ball that was in possession of Suns guard Cameron Payne. Jokic swiped Payne’s face sending him to the floor.

Jokic got ejected after this hard foul on Payne 😯 pic.twitter.com/EvG1Dfvuub — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

After a scuffle the moment went into the review, ultimately leading to Jokic’s ejection. Chris Paul and Devin Booker would go on to lead the Suns past the Nuggets 125-118.

The foul was considered “unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent.” Referee David Guthrie said, “After replay review, there is windup, impact and follow-through.”

The story, however, remained how the league MVP was tossed on a questionable call, drawing reactions across Twitter.

Did refs really just toss the league’s MVP, Jokic? Moving forward, I’m going to need everything called to the letter of the law. Can’t believe this happened 😤😤😤😤😤😤#SunsvsNuggets #NBAPlayoffs — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 14, 2021

More NBA players are coming out in defense of Jokic over his ejection than congratulated him for his MVP. — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) June 14, 2021

Jokic's reaction after getting ejected 👀 pic.twitter.com/B15qj5OvSR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

Joker shows love to Cam Payne after his flagrant foul pic.twitter.com/QFQtEB1QrZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

Michael Malone said the explanation he got from officials on Nikola Jokic’s ejection included:



“Wind up, malicious intent. .. some other mumbo jumbo.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 14, 2021

I’m turning the channel away from @NBAonTNT. No sense in even watching the rest of this game. You don’t EJECT the league-MVP on a play like that. That’s the league completely ignoring fan’ interest. You just don’t do this. See y’all on @FirstTake and Stephen A’s World tomorrow. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 14, 2021