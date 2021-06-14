The Denver Nuggets had one shot to survive against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night and that hope appeared to fly out the window once MVP Nikola Jokic got arrested.
During the third quarter, Jokic took a frustration foul when swiping for the ball that was in possession of Suns guard Cameron Payne. Jokic swiped Payne’s face sending him to the floor.
After a scuffle the moment went into the review, ultimately leading to Jokic’s ejection. Chris Paul and Devin Booker would go on to lead the Suns past the Nuggets 125-118.
The foul was considered “unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent.” Referee David Guthrie said, “After replay review, there is windup, impact and follow-through.”
The story, however, remained how the league MVP was tossed on a questionable call, drawing reactions across Twitter.