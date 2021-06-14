SOURCE SPORTS: Ja Morant and Trae Young Aren’t Fans Of The Flagrant Foul Called On Nikola Jokic

A few NBA players were stunned at the flagrant foul called on Nikola Jokic during the game 4 series between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

Jokic was tossed for a hard foul he committed on Cameron Payne late in the third quarter. Jokic was given a flagrant 2 foul, which triggered the automatic ejection.

Players such as Ja Morant and Trae Young couldn’t believe the ejection. Morant called the league “soft” over the call.

league soft .. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 14, 2021

A Flagrant 2 ?? Wow. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 14, 2021

The league deemed Jokic’s contact with Payne to be excessive and above the shoulders.

“We saw wind-up, impact and follow through, which led to unnecessary and excessive contact above the shoulders and also into the face.”

POOL REPORT ON THE FLAGRANT FOUL PENALTY 2 ASSESSED ON NIKOLA JOKIC DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF TONIGHT’S PHOENIX SUNS AT DENVER NUGGETS GAME



https://t.co/UcT0EImpIn — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 14, 2021

While fans and players in the league aren’t fans of the call, to say the league is getting soft by trying to protect its players seems like a reach.