Kevin Durant’s bodyguard will not be permitted to work any more games inside Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum and will not be allowed court-side when the series returns to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Durant’s security guard, Antjuan Lambert, ran onto the court during Game 3 to break up an altercation between the Nets star and P.J. Tucker. Lambert intervened and shoved Tucker out of the way.
Fast forward to Saturday, The Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported that the 35-year-old security guard will not be courtside for any more games this series. The guard will not be permitted to work at all in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum now.
Lambert like the rest of us will have to watch the rest of this series from home and not the sidelines. Right now, that might be the best for everyone in this series.