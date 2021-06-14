SOURCE SPORTS: Kevin Durant’s Bodyguard Banned From Both Arenas During The Rest Of Nets Vs Buck Series

SOURCE SPORTS: Kevin Durant’s Bodyguard Banned From Both Arenas During The Rest Of Nets Vs Buck Series

Kevin Durant’s bodyguard will not be permitted to work any more games inside Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum and will not be allowed court-side when the series returns to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Durant’s security guard, Antjuan Lambert, ran onto the court during Game 3 to break up an altercation between the Nets star and P.J. Tucker. Lambert intervened and shoved Tucker out of the way.

Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker got right into each other's faces. pic.twitter.com/wB4IvtAUxv — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2021

Fast forward to Saturday, The Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported that the 35-year-old security guard will not be courtside for any more games this series. The guard will not be permitted to work at all in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum now.

Advertisement

Filed to @TheAthleticNBA: Nets security guard with ties to Kevin Durant who shoved P.J. Tucker will not be courtside for any more games this series, and not permitted to work at all in Milwaukee. Story coming. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 12, 2021

Lambert like the rest of us will have to watch the rest of this series from home and not the sidelines. Right now, that might be the best for everyone in this series.