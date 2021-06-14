Can you imagine what a T-Pain and Nicki Minaj collaboration would’ve sounded like in 2007?

T-Pain appeared on The 85 South Show, and revealed that he had plans to work with an up-and-coming artist who went by the name of Nicki Minaj.

However, he was heartbroken when the plans didn’t fall through. “She was like, ‘Hey, I’m an artist too and I’m working on my shit, so ya know, baby chill,” he recalled.

Advertisement

Although the “I’m Sprung” singer asked for a “quick little verse” Nicki reportedly told him “I’m working on my shit too!”

T-Pain admitted that he was disheartened by the rejection. “Maybe I was in love with Nicki Minaj,” he said.

The Queens-bred rapper caught wind of the interview and responded on Twitter. “I don’t remember this AT ALL but it DEF sound like smthn (sic) I would say,” she wrote. “Omg what was I thinking? He was already a really big artist. I was still underground. Chileeeeee I used to b buggin yo. I was under so much pressure to deliver.”

Nicki went on to give T-Pain his flowers. “I have nthn but love and respect for your talent,” she said before thanking him for clearing the vocals for “Go Hard” sample off her re-released mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.