BET announced that Taraji P. Henson will host the 2021 BET Awards.

“For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence,” said the Oscar-nominated actress. “Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

“Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “The BET AWARDS is the ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year’s show, recognizing them for everything they’ve accomplished and applauding them for what’s to come.”

The Black Girl Magic doesn’t end there. Queen Latifah is the recipient for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Latifah is one of the most successful rappers turned actors and was the first Hip Hop act to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Cast your ballot for the Viewers Choice awards and don’t miss the 2021 BET Awards live on Sunday, June 27 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT.