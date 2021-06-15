ASAP Rocky speaks on Trump’s involvement in his assault case: “He made it a little worse”

Despite Donald Trump taking credit for freeing ASAP Rocky from a Swedish prison in July of 2019, the rapper’s new documentary says otherwise. In fact, according to ASAP Rocky, Trump’s involvement made his situation overseas even worse.

ASAP’s new documentary, Stockholm Syndrome, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this past weekend. It chronicles the month that ASAP Rocky sat in a Swedish prison on assault charges as well as his trial. In the documentary, ASAP talks about Donald Trump’s involvement in his release after being informed by Kim and Kanye of his situation. In the documentary, ASAP shared that he was “scared that Trump was going to fuck it up.”

“But then on the other hand, I’m just like, ‘That’s what’s up, man.’ You want the most support you could and it’s like, ‘Oh, the president supports you.’ That felt good. Cause for the most part, I don’t think he ever knows what’s going on in the urban communities … I was thankful for that, I can’t lie. I was also scared that it would jeopardize me being in [jail] longer.”

Rocky admitted by the end of the film that “it was a chess move and they tried to strong-arm a lot,” but the narrative that Trump freed him is one that his team was pushing and was far from the truth.

“In reality, I had no problem saying thank you to the man, especially if he helped me,” Rocky says. “That’s the narrative they pushin’: That he got me out. And he didn’t free me. If anything, he made it a little worse.”