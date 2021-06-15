Asian Doll Addresses Rumors That King Von Cheated After His Sister Reveals That a Woman Is Carrying His Child

King Von’s sister, Kayla B, took to Twitter to unveil that a woman named Skylar is currently carrying the late rapper’s child.

Considering the timeline of his public relationship with Asian Doll shortly before he was killed, fans assumed that Von stepped out of their relationship.

In a since-deleted tweet from January, Kayla made it clear that Von was single and mingling. “Von wasn’t in a relationship wit nobody before he died!” she wrote. “Wasn’t getting back wit nobody he was living his best life fuckin’ wit who Eva he wanted 2.”

Asian Doll hopped online to clear the air and emphasized that she and the “Crazy Story” rapper wasn’t together for months leading up to his death. They rekindled when they were booked for the same bill.

I wasn’t with Von June, July, August, September or October I started back seeing him the end of November when he booked me for a show 😂



So nothing going on is affecting me in no way literally I still love him he not here & we was once deeply inlove so I’ll aways be here 4L🤞🏽 — Da PRETTIEST (@AsianDaBrattt) June 13, 2021

“So nothing going on is affecting me in no way literally I still love him he not here & we was once deeply inlove so I’ll aways be here 4L,” she wrote. “Nobody had a baby on me baby’s came after me & before me I had a choice twice I ain’t want that life I’m good how I’m doing now but fasho I’ll never have no hate towards dayvon Bennett he’s forever living through me & forever in my heart til I die.”

Asian Doll has been seen supporting Von’s family after his passing and she’s standing firm that he wasn’t unfaithful to her.

Congratulations to Skylar and the best of luck to her on her journey to motherhood.